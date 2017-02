Austin Aries reportedly cleared to return to in-ring action

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Austin Aries has been cleared to return to in-ring action.

Aries has been sidelined for the few months after suffering an orbital fracture back in October at an NXT house show. This could explain why Aries has been a bit more antagonizing during his interviews, particularly towards Tony Nese.

