WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for the Fastlane Pay-Per-View

Jack Gallagher defeated Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and TJ Perkins in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Gallagher vs. Neville will take place at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from Milwaukee.

Below is the updated card for Fastlane:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

