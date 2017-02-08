WWE 2K17 now available for Windows PC

2K today announced that WWE 2K17 is now available for Windows PC. The new release delivers all the authenticity and action offered in WWE 2K17 for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, including the largest roster of WWE and NXT Superstars in franchise history, extensive new options in Creation Suite and Universe Mode, the opportunity to “Become a Paul Heyman Guy” in MyCareer Mode, as well as substantial gameplay additions and enhancements. Fans may choose between the WWE 2K17 Standard Edition, priced at $49.99, or the WWE 2K17 Deluxe Edition, priced at $74.99, as well as purchase the WWE 2K17 Season Pass for $29.99. All downloadable content currently available for all console versions is available for Windows PC on launch day. “We received great feedback from fans and critics that helped us further improve the game’s core gameplay mechanics and expand several popular features, including the Creation Suite, Universe Mode and MyCareer Mode,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “Coupled with last year’s success in bringing the series to PC, we are confident WWE 2K17 will deliver our most authentic and comprehensive WWE gameplay experience to an even broader global audience.”

