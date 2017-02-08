Update on Injured WWE Cruiserweights, Nikki Bella Impersonates Natalya, Paige – ADR

– We noted earlier that Paige had been doing some MMA training with Alberto Del Rio in New York City. In the video below, TMZ Sports catches up with the happy couple and Del Rio says he’s too old to get in the cage again but we could see Paige fight one day. Paige adds that there’s a chance she may get involved with MMA once her WWE career is over and she’s hoping to start training more.

– As noted, it was announced on last night’s WWE 205 Live that Tony Nese suffered an injury on Monday’s RAW. It appears he suffered a heel injury while diving to the floor during the six-man match at Monday’s RAW. As noted, Rich Swann is also currently out of action with a foot injury but word is that both will be back in action soon.

– Nikki Bella impersonates Natalya in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

