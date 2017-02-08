Raw and Smackdown viewership

– Monday Night Raw pulled in 3,115,000 viewers this week, down sharply from last week’s post-Royal Rumble show which did 3.6 million viewers. Hour one drew 3,339,000 viewers, followed by 3,165,000 viewers in the second hour, and down even more to 2,842,000 in the third and final hour. Raw dropped half a million viewers from the first to the third hour. The show was #2, #3, and #4 in the 18-49 demographic on the cable chart.

– Smackdown yesterday with John Cena vs Randy Orton in the main event drew 2,627,000 viewers, down 190,000 viewers from last week’s show. Smackdown was #1 on the cables chart in the 18-49 demographic.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)