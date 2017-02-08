Nikki Bella to take time off after Wrestlemania

Feb 8, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Nikki Bella will be taking some time away from WWE after WrestleMania is done and will return as a part-timer, rather than a full-time wrestler. The longest-reigning Divas champion still has pain in her neck according to Ryan Satin who wrote the report and she’s been trying to deal with the pain while keeping a full-time schedule as best as she can, however, the situation has pretty much worsened and Nikki has decided to scale down her wrestling career. Nikki’s contract will expire in April and sources say that she will be signing a new deal with less appearances.

