Mojo Rawley – Curt Hawkins Video and Dark Match, WWE Couples Voting, WWE Stock

– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Seattle saw Mojo Rawley defeat Curt Hawkins. On a related note, WWE posted this video of a backstage altercation between the two before SmackDown hit the air last night.

– WWE stock was down 0.46% on Tuesday, closing at $19.57 per share. The high was $19.81 and the low was $19.53.

– WWE is running a contest on Facebook to determine the WWE Universe’s favorite couple – Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, John Cena and Nikki Bella, Tyson Kidd and Natalya, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, Rusev and Lana, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young or The Miz and Maryse. The first round of voting is now open on WWE’s Facebook page and more details are at this link. Round 1 of voting features Kidd and Natalya vs. Cena and Nikki. Below are videos for those two couples:

Vote TJ and myself as your favorite WWE couple! Head over to WWE's Facebook page and if you don't vote for us, 2pawz will hunt you down…. pic.twitter.com/AnRFFC6JPF — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 7, 2017

