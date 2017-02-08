Gran Metalik Coming to WWE 205 Live, AJ Styles Talks Elimination Chamber, Fans on 205 Live

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE SmackDown features AJ Styles talking to Dasha Fuentes about Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber match. Styles learned on SmackDown that he has to have eyes in the back of his head on Sunday. Styles says he will figure it out because he’s a winner and winners find ways to win. Styles plans on studying past Chamber matches and winning his WWE Title back.

– As seen below, 62% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1900 votes:

How did you enjoy tonight's #205live? — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2017

– WWE announced on last night’s 205 Live that Gran Metalik will be in action on next Tuesday’s show. Below is a GIF promoting his arrival:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)