Darren Young to undergo elbow surgery

– Darren Young is looking at several months on the sidelines as he announced in an Instagram post that he will be undergoing elbow surgery to repair the damage he suffered during a taping of Main Event in mid-January. Young suffered the injury when he was wrestling Epico and took a bad bump on the apron, with the elbow looking like snapping in the wrong direction. The former Prime Time Players member said that his elbow will be loaded “with some serious hardware like Lex Luger” tomorrow in Birmingham, Alabama. Dr. Jeffrey Dugas will be performing the surgery at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center. “There is no time frame as to when I will be back but as always I will be keeping busy with rehab and my prior speaking commitments,” Young wrote

