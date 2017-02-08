Another Cruiserweight Injured, Festival of Friendship Promo, New SmackDown Referee

– As noted, next Monday’s RAW from Las Vegas will feature a Festival of Friendship with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Below is a promo for that segment:

– It was announced on last night’s WWE 205 Live that Tony Nese is out of action with an injury. Nese teamed with Noam Dar and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville to lose to TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher on Monday night’s RAW from Portland.

– After finishing up with WWE NXT at the live event in St. Augustine, Florida on Saturday night, referee Danilo Anfibio made his SmackDown debut last night in Seattle. Here he is backstage with the other SmackDown officials:

