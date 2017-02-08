Andre the Giant’s Daughter Backstage for WWE SmackDown (Photo), Nikki Bella – Natalya Segment

– Below is video of Natalya confronting Nikki Bella on last night’s Talking Smack episode. Nikki was talking to Renee Young and Daniel Bryan about the war of words she had with Natalya earlier in the night when Natalya approached and struck first but it was blocked. Natalya got the upperhand and the segment ended with Bryan checking on his sister-in-law.

– Robin Christensen Roussimoff, daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, was backstage for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Seattle, Washington. Natalya posted the following photo with her:

Had the great pleasure of meeting Andre The Giant’s daughter, Robyn, backstage at #SmackdownLive! We are reminiscing about our parents and how her dad wrestled my dad at #Wrestlemania 2 in Chicago!

