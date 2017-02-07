WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Kevin Owens Knocks WWE Graphic, The RNR Express

– Below is a new promo for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with Chamber talk from Rob Van Dam, Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and others:

– As noted, legendary tag team The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has been announced for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. They join Kurt Angle as confirmed names for this year’s ceremony. WWE has added their official Hall of Fame profile page at this link.

– WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following in response to WWE’s graphic for Owens vs. Bill Goldberg at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, calling out the WWE graphics team for “photoshopping” Goldberg’s beard:

Can you guys photoshop my beard too? You don't need to change the color though. Maybe just make it thicker. https://t.co/BDlX1GPnHE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 7, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)