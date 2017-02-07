Update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s Status, Wrestlers on The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express In the WWE HOF

– It was speculated that Shinsuke Nakamura was held off last week’s WWE NXT TV tapings to sell the “Takeover: San Antonio” injury from NXT Champion Bobby Roode. WWE tweeted the following today noting that Nakamura is cleared to wrestle:

BREAKING: @WWEPerformCtr staff have evaluated @ShinsukeN and have found no tear in his knee; will not require surgery. pic.twitter.com/DoAGWSYNVO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 7, 2017

– Several current and former WWE Superstars took to Twitter yesterday to congratulate The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express on their 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction. Below are some of their reactions:

Congrats to the #rocknrollexpress for ur 2017 WWE HOF Induction. I'm very honored to be inducted along side of you. Well deserved! #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 7, 2017

Congratulations to The Rock N Roll Express going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Thank you for Paving the way for the tag team division TESTIFY! — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) February 7, 2017

Congrats to the 1 and only Rock and Roll Express!!! @WWE #HallofFame 1 of greatest tag teams of all time.#ISmellMoney@RealRickyMorton — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 7, 2017

They paved the way. They've inspired more than they know. They've helped us in & out of the ring. Selfishly I must say, #RockNRollVsRevival https://t.co/R4oG7h52dq — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) February 6, 2017

They helped shape our industry into what it is today! Thank you #RockNRollExpress for paving the way for all of us. We owe you. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Egc2JJ1Vr0 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 6, 2017

This is the real deal! https://t.co/qMfk5xnvjH — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) February 6, 2017

Congrats to the Rock 'n' Roll express on their HOF induction! This pic is from a meet & greet at WM 14 in 1998! 😵 A photo posted by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

