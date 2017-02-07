Triple H on The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Mick Foley – Dee Snider Clip, Brie Bella

Feb 7, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a clip from last night’s post-RAW episode of Holy Foley on the WWE Network, featuring Dee Snider of Twisted Sister:

– The Bella Twins posted this video of Brie Bella speaking at a recent GirlTalk Network event in Arizona:

– As noted, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express have been announced for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad