Triple H on Samoa Joe, Vignette for Emmalina’s Debut, Fans on This Week’s RAW

– As noted, WWE has announced that Emma will finally make her return as Emmalina on next week’s RAW from Las Vegas. Below is the latest vignette for her return:

– As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:

– Triple H tweeted the following photo with Samoa Joe after this week’s RAW in Portland. Joe made his official in-ring debut with a win over Roman Reigns after signing his RAW contract in the opening segment.

If you're not on notice already … you should be. @SamoaJoe is exactly where he belongs… the main event of Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/QCLRaEoq2Y — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)