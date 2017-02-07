Triple H on Samoa Joe, Vignette for Emmalina’s Debut, Fans on This Week’s RAW

Feb 7, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, WWE has announced that Emma will finally make her return as Emmalina on next week’s RAW from Las Vegas. Below is the latest vignette for her return:

– As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:

– Triple H tweeted the following photo with Samoa Joe after this week’s RAW in Portland. Joe made his official in-ring debut with a win over Roman Reigns after signing his RAW contract in the opening segment.

