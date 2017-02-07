Triple H on New Chinese WWE Recruits (Photo), John Cena’s Rolls Royce (Video), The New Day

– John Cena shows off his 2006 Rolls Royce Phantom in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– As seen on last night’s RAW, The New Day teased fans with the idea of New Day-branded ice cream coming out soon. WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would eat New Day ice cream. As of this writing, 75% went with, “Yes. The Power of Positivity must be recreated in ice cream form.” The rest voted, “No. New Day rocks, but no ice cream for me.”

– As noted, Chinese recruits Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong have reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin working with the company. Triple H welcomed them with this tweet:

A new year brings new faces and new opportunities. Pleased to welcome the newest Chinese recruits to the @WWEPerformCtr. #GlobalTalent pic.twitter.com/OA42rIRdAK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017

