This Day In Wrestling History – February 7th

1983 – Tola Yatsu defeats The Great Kabuki, to win the WCCW Television Championship.

1983 – The Sheepherders (Jonathan Boyd & Luke Williams) defeat The Fabulous Ones (Steve Keirn & Stan Lane), to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship.

1984 – The Dynamite Kid wins the vacant WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship, defeating The Cobra.

1987 – Terry Taylor and Chris Adams win the vacant Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF) Tag Team Championship. Taylor and Adams defeat Rick Steiner and Sting, in a tournament final. The titles had been vacated, after former champion Jim Duggan lost a “Loser Leaves Town” Match, to One Man Gang two weeks earlier (Duggan had actually decided to leave the promotion to join the WWF). Duggan’s partner was actually Taylor, who was able to reclaim the title, with Adams as his new partner.

1989 – Larry Zbyzsko wins a Battle Royal, last eliminating Tom Zenk, to win the vacant AWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1992 – At a house show in Denver, Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase & Irwin R. Schyster) defeat The Legion of Doom (Animal & Hawk), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. As a result of becoming a Tag Team Champion, DiBiase abandons his Million Dollar Championship.

1994 – Jerry Lawler wins the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship for the 18th time, defeating Eddie Gilbert.

1998 – Jushin Thunder Liger wins the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, defeating Shinjiro Otani.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (6.5 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.7 rating). On Nitro, Bam Bam Bigelow defeats Brian Knobbs, to win the WCW Hardcore Championship. Fit Finlay served as special guest referee.

2002 – On this evening’s SmackDown, Maven defeats The Undertaker, to win the WWF Hardcore Championship.

2005 – On this evening’s WWE RAW, Tajiri & William Regal defeat La Resistance (Rob Conway & Sylvain Grenier), to win the World Tag Team Championship.

2008 – Al Snow, working for WWE as a wrestling trainer in Ohio Valley Wrestling, is released by the company, after it’s announced that WWE had ended its affiliation agreement with OVW.

2009 – On OVW TV, Mike Mondo wins the OVW Television Championship, defeating Idol Stevens and Johnny Punch. Also, Apoc wins the OVW Heavyweight Championship, after defeating Vaughn Lilas.

2013 – On this evening’s Impact Wrestling, Bobby Roode & Austin Aries win the TNA World Tag Team Championship, defeating Chavo Guerrero, Jr. & Hernandez.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: mid-eighties WWF jobber Rusty Brooks (59 years old); and former NWA International Tag Team Champion (in AJPW) Kim Duk (69 years old).

