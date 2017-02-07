Over 150 hours of Smackdown added to WWE Network

– WWE has added over 150 hours of Smackdown replays from the years 2008 and 2009 to the WWE Network. These additions mean that there are 17 years of Smackdown – out of 19 – all on the Network with the exception of the years 2010 and 2011. The 2008 and 2009 Smackdown episodes were mainly dominated by The Undertaker, Triple H, and Edge, and included the Edge and Vickie wedding, Jeff Hardy versus The Undertaker in an Extreme Rules match, the World Heavyweight title reign of CM Punk, and much more from the likes of Rey Mysterio, Batista, Big Show etc. The Smackdown replays can be found under the In Ring category of the WWE Network. You can subscribe to the service by click here

