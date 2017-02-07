New Match Added to Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

Feb 7, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has announced Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from Phoenix. Below is the updated card:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

