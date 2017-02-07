John Cena on ESPN, Tom Brady Makes The List, RAW Main Event Slow Motion Video

Feb 7, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow-motion from this week’s WWE RAW main event in Portland, which saw Samoa Joe make his RAW in-ring debut with a win over Roman Reigns:

– WWE Champion John Cena will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for this Thursday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

– It will be interesting to see if WWE gets any mainstream media attention from Chris Jericho adding Super Bowl 51 champion Tom Brady to The List during this week’s RAW. The WWE United States Champion posted the following on the New England Patriots quarterback after RAW:

Yeah I went there…. #GOAT #WWEPortland #WWERaw @tombrady

A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

