Dwayne Johnson appears in two Super Bowl commercials

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in two Super Bowl commercials last night for the two movies he has coming out this year. Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures spent the big money to have trailers for The Fate of the Furious and Baywatch screened during Super Bowl LI, which aired yesterday on Fox. Super Bowl commercials are the most expensive on television, and a 30-second spot during the game cost a cool $5 million. The show was held at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the site of WrestleMania 25. The Fate of the Furious will be released on April 17 while Baywatch is out on May 17. His third movie of 2017, Jumanji, is set for a Christmas release.

