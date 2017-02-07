Cesaro Talks New Cruiserweight (Video), Seth Rollins Injury Note, Braun Strowman’s Handicap Match

– As noted, cruiserweight Akira Tozawa made his WWE RAW debut on this week’s show with a win over Drew Gulak. Below is a video package of Cesaro praising Tozawa:

– WWE confirmed on Monday’s RAW that Seth Rollins tore his MCL in the RAW brawl with Samoa Joe last week. Michael Cole also noted that Rollins’ WrestleMania 33 status is up in the air but no further details were provided. As noted, early word from Rollins’ evaluation in Alabama last week was that he would be out of action for around 8 weeks but that has not been confirmed by WWE. Rollins was back in Alabama over the past few days and while surgery has not been confirmed, a second visit isn’t a good sign.

– One of the jobbers who lost to Braun Strowman in the 4-on-1 handicap match on this week’s RAW from Portland was Canadian indie star Michael R. Blais, who was trained by Tyson Kidd. Below are photos of Braun’s latest victims before and after the match, with Blais on top of the pile:

Do these four guys have what it takes to finally take out #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Uf2V4mkOFK — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017

