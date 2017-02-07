Bayley Gets a Title Shot, Shane McMahon Hypes SmackDown, WWE Main Event, The Bella Twins

– Below is round 2 of the “Bella Brains” game with Daniel Bryan trying to find out which is the smarter Bella Twin – Nikki Bella or his wife Brie Bella.

– WWE taped the following matches in Portland for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Curtis Axel vs. Bo Dallas

* Rusev vs. Sin Cara

– Despite earlier speculation, it appears Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match is still happening on tonight’s SmackDown from Seattle. WWE was still advertising the match on Monday’s RAW and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following to hype the show from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan’s hometown:

– Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been announced for next Monday’s RAW in Las Vegas. This week’s RAW saw Charlotte help Nia Jax defeat Bayley in singles action. For those who missed it, video from that match is below:

