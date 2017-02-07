2/6/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match

American Alpha defeated The Ascension, Heath Slater and Rhyno, Breezango, and The Usos

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Simon Gotch

3. Naomi and Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss and Carmella

4. Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper

5. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

6. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles and The Miz

