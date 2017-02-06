WWE Star Turns 37, Video of Former NFL Player at the WWE PC, WWE Top 10

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video featuring announcer beatdowns:

– WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension turns 37 years old today.

– WWE posted this video of former NFL player Isaiah Stanback at the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week:

Can former @NFL player @IamSTANBACK make the transition from the field to the ring? He gave his all at the @WWEPerformCtr this week! pic.twitter.com/0rqSZas48t — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2017

