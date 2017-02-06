WWE Star Turns 37, Video of Former NFL Player at the WWE PC, WWE Top 10

Feb 6, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video featuring announcer beatdowns:

– WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension turns 37 years old today.

– WWE posted this video of former NFL player Isaiah Stanback at the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad