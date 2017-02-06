WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match

American Alpha defeated The Usos, Breezango, Heath Slater and Rhyno, and The Ascension

2. Naomi and Natalya defeated Carmella and Alexa Bliss

3. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

4. Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper

5. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

6. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

7. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and AJ Styles

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)