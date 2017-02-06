Update on Hideo Itami’s WWE NXT Status, WWE Fastlane Theme Song, Seth Rollins

– Cathy Kelley looks at Samoa Joe taunting Seth Rollins after last week’s injury announcement in this new video from WWE HQ. As noted, WWE will give an official update on Rollins during tonight’s RAW.

– The official theme song for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view is “Watch This” by Will Roush. The same song was used for the 2016 Fastlane pay-per-view.

– We noted a few weeks back that WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami tweeted about being ready to return from a neck injury suffered last fall. It appears Itami may have been cleared as he tweeted the following this weekend:

See you soon. @WWENXT — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) February 4, 2017

