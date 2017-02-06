Samoa Joe Signs His WWE RAW Contract (Video)
Samoa Joe is now a member of WWE’s RAW roster after signing the contract on tonight’s show from Portland.
Joe’s contract signing was interrupted by Roman Reigns and a match was made between the two for later, which Joe won. You can see quotes from Joe’s promo with photos and video below:
Looking more dapper than ever, here comes the "hottest free agent signing of the New Era" @SamoaJoe! #RAW pic.twitter.com/nig27UgbCL
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
"He is the Samoan submission machine, @SamoaJoe!" – @StephMcMahon is ECSTATIC to have the newest acquisition of Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/x35CX6MnqH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017
"Eighteen years! It took me eighteen years to be standing in this ring right now!" – @SamoaJoe #RAW #SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/lYRw7Pnsj0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017
"I will beat down your heroes…and then when they wake up, I will beat them down all over again!" – @SamoaJoe #RAW #SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/MfPbFomZN4
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
Welcome to Monday Night #RAW, @SamoaJoe! #SamoaJoe @RealMickFoley @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/StuJODwjT9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017
Destroyer, meet #TheBigDog! #RAW @WWERomanReigns @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/A4nNiQ2RO7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017
BLOCKBUSTER ANNOUNCEMENT from @RealMickFoley: @WWERomanReigns will go one-on-one with @SamoaJoe TONIGHT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/boRu1UhW2P
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
"I'll give him two choices, Portland. He can either shut his mouth, or I can cave it in!" – @WWERomanReigns on @SamoaJoe #RAW #SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/UNQkh6aVYO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns wasn't putting up with @SamoaJoe's threats to the #RAW locker room. #TheDestroyer pic.twitter.com/Te3xD5rhaT
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
