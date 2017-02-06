Samoa Joe and a Title Match Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW

In the video above, Mike Rome announces that Samoa Joe will kick off tonight’s WWE RAW from Portland. Joe will be signing his RAW contract.

WWE has also announced Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for tonight.

As noted, tonight’s show will also feature an update on Seth Rollins’ injury and Bill Goldberg responding to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge.

