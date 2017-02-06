Les Thatcher puts Super Bowl LI into a wrestling perspective

Long time wrestler, trainer and promoter Les Thatcher posted on his Facebook page:

As I watched the best Super Bowl I had ever seen come to a climatic end. I realized how much every young independent wrestling today can learn from the tandem of Bill Belichick & Tom Brady.

They had 7 Super Bowl appearances, 4 rings, & Brady was MVP 3 times. They could have just decided being down 25 points that was enough, & they had nothing to prove, but instead they made the greatest comeback since Ricky Steamboat stopped making comebacks on Ric Flair and went home with more Super Bowl wins then anyone in history!

More importantly is the example they will set for every rookie that arrives at the Patriots summer camp in a few months because their work ethic will make you think that they have never been to a Super Bowl, never mind winning it 5 times. Brady will be pushing age 40 which by NFL standards is retirement, but he will still do all the drills, workouts, etc because of his respect, love & passion for the game, but also because he respects his owner, coaches, & teammates. He was in better shape this past season then many of the players that bought tickets to watch his first Super Bowl appearance. He also does it I’m sure because he takes pride in the person looking back at him every morning when he shaves! Many may not like him, but they damned sure have to respect what he & Belichick have accomplished!

I hear the talk around about the youngsters wanting respect, & following in the foot steps of people like Tom & Bill I think I can promise you will get it. However if you best workout & training session consists of sitting around watching videos, working an indie show once or twice a month, skipping the weight room & impressing yourself and 3 friends with goofy highspots done at the wrong time you have missed the boat!

Later this month & Next month I’m honored to be doing 2 day training camps at the Monster Factory this month & in March at the Texas Wrestling Academy. The owners of these schools have earned respect & it is their respect for the industry that has them put together these camps and bring in top level trainers, let me repeat top level trainers, not a guy whose resume is he shook hands with a guy who knew a guy who trained with Harley Race!

If you are indeed serious about this business & really want to earn respect then I suggest you contact either Danny Cage at the Factory, or Rudy Gonzalez at TWA to sign up and continue to improve your skills. They won’t blow smoke up your butt, & they may even raise their voice to you, but if you open your eyes & ears then you will leave a better performer, & on your way to earning that respect you so desire. If not interested in hard work & want a complment, I suggest you check with your Mom!

I say all this out of respect, love & passion for the business!





