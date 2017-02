John Cena vs. Randy Orton cancelled for SmackDown Live?

WWE sent out local alerts over the weekend for this week’s show announcing that John Cena will face AJ Styles and The Miz will face Dean Ambrose in the main events for Smackdown live.

It will be interesting to see if Orton vs. Cena actually takes place for SmackDown.





(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)