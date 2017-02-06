Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ on February 11 for Eighteen

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to action at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ on February 11th as we present “Eighteen and Still Like Nothing Else”!

Doors open at 7PM with a bell time of 7:30PM

Tickets available online or at the door before the event – $40 front row/$30 2nd row/$20 General Admission

Matches announced:

CZW World Heavyweight Title

CZW World Heavyweight Champion Joe Gacy defends against Shigehiro Irie

As CZW celebrates its 18th anniversary, the entire wrestling world will be taking notice. As 2016 became 2017, CZW’s roster has been touted as the best in the sport of professional wrestling. With such high praise coming the Combat Zone’s way, stars from around the globe wish to try their luck and enter the Combat Zone. On February 11th, one Japanese star will do just that… Shigehiro Irie will be making his CZW debut at the Flyers Skate Zone at CZW Eighteen.

For those unfamiliar, Irie is a competitor representing the DDT promotion out of Japan. The green haired warrior from the far east has also made stops in All Japan Wrestling as well as CZW sister promotion Big Japan Wrestling. In Japan, Irie has brought home Tag Team Championship gold in all three of those promotions mentioned.

Nicknamed the “Wrestling Teddy Bear,” it wouldn’t be uncommon to see this burly man with a big ear-to-ear grin. Don’t let that fool you, however, he is still a bear of a competitor at heart. He is also considered one of the ultimately hybrid athletes thanks to both his agility and strong style abilities.

Title vs. Title

Progress Wrestling Atlas champion Matt Riddle vs. Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) Shotgun champion “The Product” David Starr

Fans Bring The Weapons Match

Danny Havoc and Conor Claxton vs. Notorious Inc.

Joey Janela vs. Stockade

Tony Deppen vs. Tom Donst

CZW Tag Team champions Scarlet & Graves, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defend against #EYFBO, Mike Draztik and Angel Ortiz

Rickey Shane Page vs. Dave Crist

“The Artist” Jake Crist takes on Shane Strickland

Greg Excellent/ Crissy Rivera vs. Homicide/Mercedes Martinez

