Backstage Note on Sasha Banks, Mada’s WWE Departure and What’s Next, Samoa Joe
– Below is slow-motion video from Samoa Joe’s RAW debut last Monday:
– A Sasha Banks heel turn is expected “fairly soon,” according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
– Former WWE Tough Enough competitor Mada recently announced his departure from WWE developmental. It appears he left the company on good terms. He noted this weekend that he’s headed back to Los Angeles for a huge opportunity. You can see his farewell post and the post from this weekend below:
WWE Universe,
You are AWESOME!!!
I love you guys 🙏
Mada#NextChapter #Blessed #BIGNEWS pic.twitter.com/Z7WQpRfxIq
— Mada (@RealDealMada) January 27, 2017
I'M GOING GOING BACK BACK TO CALI CALI 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 I'm on the way back to LA for this new chapter of my life! I got some BIG things coming up, and I'm so excited to get started! Life can take you to places you never thought possible if you work your ass off and you take the opportunities God gives you. If God opens a door then you jump right in and you don't ask questions haha And I'm so blessed for the great opportunities God has provided me with. God bless everyone 🙏 #NewChapter #RealDeal #LA #cali #life #family #fitness #blessed #thankful #thankGod
