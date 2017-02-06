Backstage Note on Sasha Banks, Mada’s WWE Departure and What’s Next, Samoa Joe

– Below is slow-motion video from Samoa Joe’s RAW debut last Monday:

– A Sasha Banks heel turn is expected “fairly soon,” according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

– Former WWE Tough Enough competitor Mada recently announced his departure from WWE developmental. It appears he left the company on good terms. He noted this weekend that he’s headed back to Los Angeles for a huge opportunity. You can see his farewell post and the post from this weekend below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)