AS I SEE IT 2/6: Thoughts on a wrestling fan…

This past week, what I once said was the reason for this blog…the human side of pro wrestling, came into play…in the most profound way. With the human side of anything comes life and death. It’s no different this time. One story most of you many have seen online or on TV. The other is known only to us locally.

Late last week, a 20 hour hostage situation took place at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, DE. Several correctional officers, as well as prisoners were held hostage before the situation was brought under control. One guard, Sgt. Steven Floyd, was found dead inside the prison when authorities entered the building early Thursday morning. All others were rescued, one with non-life threatening injuries.

One of those correctional officers working in the prison, is known to those in the wrestling world as Chris Wylde; who works in ECWA, as well as other Delmarva area independent wrestling promotions. His safety wasn’t known by friends, family, and fellow wrestlers for hours, but he was finally able to contact friends late yesterday.

But, sadly, not the other.

A fan known to fans and workers of every, and I do mean every, independent wrestling promotion within a 2 hour drive of South Jersey…and well beyond… was killed early this past Thursday morning in a head-on truck accident.

Kevin Hogan was killed Thursday morning after his pickup truck collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, local police said. The accident took place early Thursday morning on US Route 40 directly in front of Woodstown (NJ) High School. Hogan’s Nissan Frontier appears to have been going westbound (not unusual as he worked at the Delaware Memorial Bridge) when it collided head-on with a eastbound tractor-trailer.

Kevin was known for attending what seems like every indy show within a 2 hours driving distance….or even as far once a year at an IWA Mid-South King of the Death Matches weekend in Indiana. He was a particular fan of Combat Zone Wrestling and ECWA, along with other independents in the Philadelphia/South Jersey area.

He was a wrestling fan but was far, far more, including being a 20 year employee of the Delaware River River and Bay Authority (which operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, taken by anyone making long drivers up and down the East Coast. He was also a well-loved member of the Franklinville (NJ) Fire Department. The Fire Department saluted him Thursday night with lights blazing on all vehicles as they came by the family’s house to pay respects. They also have a black ribbon on the sign in front of their station.

He was a happy go-lucky kind of person, loved his wrestling a lot, and will be missed very much by many in and out of the ring. Kevin Hogan was only 42.

Among the many who remembered him locally was CZW owner David (DJ Hyde) Markland:

“I am heartbroken to learn about the passing of Kevin Hogan. Hogan was everything a wrestling fan should be. I loved seeing him at every event. He was a guy who always made me smile and loved CZW and Wrestling more than anything. Wrestling needs more fans like him and the world needs more people like him. He was the Whack Packer, the muffin king . So much more I can say. I will miss him so much.

For those who will ask CZW and WSU will honor Hogan next week at our Anniversary events. Hogan bled Black and Yellow as much as anyone. He was truly apart of CZW.”

Sadly, many of the very people who were relieved at the news about Chris Wylde were saddened only hours later upon getting the news about Kevin Hogan.

One example was ECWA’s Zac Connor:

“Terror and fear controlled me the last two days. When those emotions lifted, I was filled with happiness and reprieve. Hours later, sadness seeped in as I’m told that Tri-State area wrestling fan and friend Kevin Hogan passed away.

The only reason a company like Michael Tartaglia’s ECWA is afforded the opportunity to present talent like myself on a stage and platform to kick ass, is because of the fans. And the fans that support us even further by way of buying our merchandise. We cannot live our dream, without the pro wrestling fan.

If Michael Tartaglia & Joe Zanolle allow it, I’m sure The Ripper can dust off some Powerbombs in honor of Mr. Kevin Hogan – The Muffin King.”

Even Chris Wylde, the corrections officer and ECWA wrestler who was held hostage in the above prison hostage situation added this:

“….Just don’t feel like being around anything social or really talking. Can’t explain the feeling. It’s been a trying couple of days. I am coming on here now to pay my respects to longtime wrestling fan Kevin Hogan.”

Even those in WWE who’d made their way through Philadelphia paid their respects including Kevin (Steen) Owens, Drake Younger, and Chris Hero.

Steen’s tweet:

“Wrestling lost a die-hard fan yesterday with the passing of Kevin “Whack Packer” Hogan. One of the good ones…May he rest peacefully.”

At least 6 indy promotions have said they will (or have already done) a ten bell salute for Kevin. IWA Mid-South Wrestling did one last weekend.

Maybe someone reading this who never met him will say, why? He’s just a fan.

Here’s why: Kevin Hogan supported promotions most of you know like CZW….from day one of the company. But he also went to shows that you wouldn’t know about unless you lived next door to the venue itself. Didn’t matter if it was a packed ECW (2300) Arena or Flyers Skate Zone…or a small indy show in the middle of nowhere with 50 people (or less) on a Sunday afternoon. No matter who was on the card…Hogan was there.

Kevin Hogan was what promoters love…a fan who they could rely on to react vocally and react “right”, someone who gave them a dollar every month that could pay the rent, or a worker. Kevin was a happy go-lucky kind of person, loved his wrestling a lot, and will be missed very much by many in and out of the ring.

So rest easy Kevin. Where you are…you can do a show every day now and twice on Saturday.

One last thought…maybe those who know him, if they haven’t already…could have their own Irish wake for Kevin with a cold one or two…or at least one of his muffins.

I did this past Saturday.

Until next time…

