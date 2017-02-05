This Day In Wrestling History – February 5th

1987 – The IWGP Tag Team Championship is vacated, after champions Kengo Kimura and Tatsumi Fujinami split up as a tag team.

1988 – The first edition of WWF’s The Main Event airs live from Indianapolis. The program on NBC draws a 15.2 TV rating and 33 million viewers; both are record highs for American televised wrestling. It was this night, that Andre the Giant pinned Hulk Hogan, to become the new WWF Champion; Hogan’s streak of 1,474 days as champion, dating back to January 23, 1984, comes to an end. After the match, it’s revealed that the assigned referee, Dave Hebner, had been replaced by his twin brother Earl Hebner. Earl, making his WWF debut, had been bribed by Ted DiBiase (Andre’s manager), to screw Hogan out of the title. Earl would indeed score the three-count on Hulk Hogan, despite Hogan’s shoulders clearly being off the mat.

Dave Hebner, who had been locked in a closet by Ted DiBiase, runs out to the ring and confronts Earl. The twin brothers would fight in the middle of the ring. Hulk Hogan would pick up Earl, and gorilla press slam him over the ropes and onto the aisle way. After the match, Andre the Giant surrenders to Ted DiBiase. But WWF President Jack Tunney rules the WWF Championship as “Vacated.” Titles could not be handed over from one wrestler to another, but Andre the Giant’s handing off the title to DiBiase was considered a “surrendering” of the title. As the match decision was final, the title could not be given back to Hulk Hogan. Andre the Giant’s title win is recognized in WWE’s lineage, and is the shortest title reign in WWF/E history.

1994 – On SMW TV, Robbie Eagle (later known in WCW as “The Maestro”) wins the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Television Championship, defeating Chris Candido.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (2.9 TV rating) edges out WWF Monday Night RAW (2.7 rating).

1999 – Negro Casas & El Hijo del Santo win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, after defeating Bestia Salvaje & Scorpio Jr. However, the new Tag Team Champions refuse to accept the title, as they had won the match due to a disqualification. A “decision match” would be held three weeks later, with Salvaje & Scorpio Jr. reclaiming the Tag Team Titles.

2001 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.0 TV rating) easily beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.3 rating). RAW is held at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome in front of 24,639 fans. Over on Nitro, Rick Steiner becomes the new WCW United States Champion, defeating Shane Douglas.

2004 – On this evening’s SmackDown, Rikishi & Scotty 2 Hotty win the WWE Tag Team Championship, defeating The Basham Brothers (Doug & Danny).

2004 – Shinsuke Nakamura, suffering from various injuries, vacates the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

2016 – A week after being sent home, on the first day of a United Kingdom tour, TNA Wrestling releases Awesome Kong from her contract. Kong had been involved in a real-life physical altercation, having assaulted Reby Sky, in the women’s locker room.

2016 – WWE NXT performers Sylvester Lefort, Marcus Louis, and Bull Dempsey are all released from the company.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: NXT performer Brennan Williams (26 years old); indy wrestler Conrad Kennedy III (40 years old); 5-time AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Takashi Ishikawa (64 years old); and 5-time TNA Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne (31 years old).

Today would’ve been the 77th birthday for WWWF United States, International, & World Tag Team Champion Luke Graham.

SOURCES: Ted DiBiase on Wikipedia, wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database, Pro Wrestling Wiki

