Second Wrestling School for Former WWE Stars?, WWE Star Launching Website, Neville

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville hyping the Royal Rumble and his win over Rich Swann:

– Web design company URL Studio noted on Twitter that Sin Cara has an official website coming soon. This does not appear to be related to WWE in any way.

– As seen below, Bubba Ray Dudley indicated on Twitter that a second Team 3D Wrestling Academy will be opening up later this year. Their first school in Florida opened in 2007 but it appears the second school will be located in the Northeastern part of the United States.

Keep your eyes open for @Team3DAcademy NorthEast coming in 2017. https://t.co/Cj6VoXQkW1 — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 4, 2017

