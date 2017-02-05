Milestone: Askua is the longest reigning NXT singles champion

Asuka has officially surpassed Paige as the longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in history. The thirty five year old star has held the title for 310 days. Paige’s reign is generally recognized as 274 days, due to the television taping schedule. From beginning to end, Paige held the title for 308 days.

Asuka is now the longest reigning singles champion in NXT history, either male or female, having surpassed Finn Balor’s record of 292 days. If she holds onto the title until NXT Takeover in Orlando, FL over WrestleMania 33 weekend, she will pass The Ascension to become the longest reigning champion of any kind in the promotion’s history.

source: 411mania





