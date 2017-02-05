2/4/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Grand Forks, North Dakota

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Grand Forks, North Dakota:

1. Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match

American Alpha defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Ascension, Breezango, and The Usos

3. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

4. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

5. Alexa Bliss and Carmella defeated Naomi and Natalya

6. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

7. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles and The Miz

