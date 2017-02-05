2/4/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Salt Lake City, Utah

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Salt Lake City, Utah:

1. Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, and The Golden Truth defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, and The Shining Stars

-After the match, Braun Strowman came out and destroyed Curtis Axel.

3. Brock Lesnar defeated The Big Show

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Cedric Alexander

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The New Day

7. WWE Universal Championship Street Fight

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn

