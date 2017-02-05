2/4/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Largo, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Largo, Florida:

1. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Ealy Brothers

2. Steve Cutler defeated Brennan Williams

3. Oney Lorcan defeated Kishan Raftaar

– Victoria Gonzalez cut an in-ring promo where she talked about checking goals off her list. The crowd was receptive to her.

4. Ember Moon and Daria Berenato defeated Heidi Lovelace and Mandy Rose

5. Kassius Ohno defeated Buddy Murphy

6. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated No Way Jose

7. Roderick Strong defeated Elias Samson

8. Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Asuka, Tye Dillinger, and Heavy Machinery defeated SAnitY

