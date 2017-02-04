This Day In Wrestling History – February 4th

Feb 4, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Happy birthday to Chris Sabin; an 8-time TNA X Division Champion (photo credit: Lee South/Impact Wrestling)

1965Gene Kiniski & Waldo Von Erich win the WWWF United States Tag Team Championship, defeating Luke Graham & Dr. Jerry Graham.

1969Giant Baba & Antonio Inoki win the NWA International Tag Team Championship, defeating Danny Hodge & Wilbur Snyder.

1984 – On this evening’s JCP Worldwide, Angelo Mosca, Jr. defeats Ivan Koloff, to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship.  I couldn’t find any info on it, but I’m guessing JCP Worldwide was a program on TBS.

1986Gino Hernandez, one-half of the popular WCCW Tag Team “The Dynamic Duo,” is found dead in his apartment in Highland Park, Texas.  He had actually died 2-3 days earlier.  Initially ruled a homicide, autopsy reports would confirm Hernandez died of a drug overdose.  Gino Hernandez was 28 at the time of his death.

1995 – On this evening’s SMW TV, Jerry Lawler defeats The Dirty White Boy, to win the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Heavyweight Championship, for the first time.

1995 – At ECW’s Double Tables event, Sabu & The Tazmaniac win the ECW World Tag Team Championship, winning a Double Tables Match against The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock).

1996 – On this evening’s The Main Event, Konnan defeats One Man Gang, to win the WCW United States Championship

2001 – At WOW Unleashed (a Women of Wrestling event), Caged Heat (Delta Lotta Pain & Loca) defeat Harley’s Angels (Easy Ryder & Thug), to become the inaugural WOW Tag Team Champions.

2001 – At a house show in Columbia, NC, K-Kwik pins Raven, to become the new WWF Hardcore Champion.  With the 24/7 rule in effect, Crash Holly pins K-Kwik, to win the title.  Crash Holly would later get pinned by Raven, who would be champion at the end of the night.

2002 – On WWF RAW, Jazz wins the Women’s Championship for the first time, defeating Trish Stratus.

2004 – On TNA Wrestling’s weekly pay-per-view, AJ Styles & Abyss win the NWA World Tag Team Championship, defeating The Red Shirt Security (Joe Legend & Kevin Northcutt).  This also marks the TNA debut of “The Lone Star” Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust in WWE).  His contract with WWE had expired in December 2003.

2004Zach Gowen, who became a wrestler despite a prosthetic leg, is released from his WWE contract, allegedly due to attitude problems.  This has me wondering if anyone from the “Attitude Era” was fired for having attitude problems.

2008Bobby Lashley is released from his WWE contract.  During his time in WWE Lashley was a two-time ECW Champion and had one reign as United States Champion.  Also released was Michael DePoli, aka Roadkill, for selling unauthorized WWE merchandise.

2013 – It is announced on this evening’s RAW, that Bruno Sammartino will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Weekend.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 8-time TNA X Division Champion Chris Sabin (35 years old);  former Chikara Young Lions Cup Champion Vin Gerard (31 years old);  former Empire Wrestling Federation (EWF) Tag Team Champion David E. Jones (34 years old);  indy wrestler Bryon Wilcott (36 years old);  and former English wrestler & promoter Stevie Knight (41 years old).  Today is also the 58th birthday for NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor.  Taylor wrestled, and defeated, Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI.

SOURCES: WrestleView, Gino Hernandez on Wikipedia, Pro Wrestling Wiki, wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad