This Day In Wrestling History – February 4th

1965 – Gene Kiniski & Waldo Von Erich win the WWWF United States Tag Team Championship, defeating Luke Graham & Dr. Jerry Graham.

1969 – Giant Baba & Antonio Inoki win the NWA International Tag Team Championship, defeating Danny Hodge & Wilbur Snyder.

1984 – On this evening’s JCP Worldwide, Angelo Mosca, Jr. defeats Ivan Koloff, to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship. I couldn’t find any info on it, but I’m guessing JCP Worldwide was a program on TBS.

1986 – Gino Hernandez, one-half of the popular WCCW Tag Team “The Dynamic Duo,” is found dead in his apartment in Highland Park, Texas. He had actually died 2-3 days earlier. Initially ruled a homicide, autopsy reports would confirm Hernandez died of a drug overdose. Gino Hernandez was 28 at the time of his death.

1995 – On this evening’s SMW TV, Jerry Lawler defeats The Dirty White Boy, to win the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Heavyweight Championship, for the first time.

1995 – At ECW’s Double Tables event, Sabu & The Tazmaniac win the ECW World Tag Team Championship, winning a Double Tables Match against The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock).

1996 – On this evening’s The Main Event, Konnan defeats One Man Gang, to win the WCW United States Championship

2001 – At WOW Unleashed (a Women of Wrestling event), Caged Heat (Delta Lotta Pain & Loca) defeat Harley’s Angels (Easy Ryder & Thug), to become the inaugural WOW Tag Team Champions.

2001 – At a house show in Columbia, NC, K-Kwik pins Raven, to become the new WWF Hardcore Champion. With the 24/7 rule in effect, Crash Holly pins K-Kwik, to win the title. Crash Holly would later get pinned by Raven, who would be champion at the end of the night.

2002 – On WWF RAW, Jazz wins the Women’s Championship for the first time, defeating Trish Stratus.

2004 – On TNA Wrestling’s weekly pay-per-view, AJ Styles & Abyss win the NWA World Tag Team Championship, defeating The Red Shirt Security (Joe Legend & Kevin Northcutt). This also marks the TNA debut of “The Lone Star” Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust in WWE). His contract with WWE had expired in December 2003.

2004 – Zach Gowen, who became a wrestler despite a prosthetic leg, is released from his WWE contract, allegedly due to attitude problems. This has me wondering if anyone from the “Attitude Era” was fired for having attitude problems.

2008 – Bobby Lashley is released from his WWE contract. During his time in WWE Lashley was a two-time ECW Champion and had one reign as United States Champion. Also released was Michael DePoli, aka Roadkill, for selling unauthorized WWE merchandise.

2013 – It is announced on this evening’s RAW, that Bruno Sammartino will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Weekend.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 8-time TNA X Division Champion Chris Sabin (35 years old); former Chikara Young Lions Cup Champion Vin Gerard (31 years old); former Empire Wrestling Federation (EWF) Tag Team Champion David E. Jones (34 years old); indy wrestler Bryon Wilcott (36 years old); and former English wrestler & promoter Stevie Knight (41 years old). Today is also the 58th birthday for NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. Taylor wrestled, and defeated, Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI.

SOURCES: WrestleView, Gino Hernandez on Wikipedia, Pro Wrestling Wiki, wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database

