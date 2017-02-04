The Hardy Boyz to host tailgate party on Wrestlemania Sunday

Matt and Jeff Hardy are going to WrestleMania…but they won’t be inside a WWE ring. Instead, the popular TNA duo will be hosting a Broken Tailgate Party outside the Saddle Up All-American Bar, around 2 miles away from the Camping World Stadium. The event kicks off on Sunday, April 2 at 11AM and will go on up until 6PM, an hour before WrestleMania starts on pay-per-view. The cost of each ticket will be $30 and that includes a BBQ meal with a non-alcoholic drink and admission to two shows held by American Combat Wrestling and Full Impact Pro Wrestling on the same day. A full bar will be available at an additional cost. You will also have an opportunity to have a photo taken with the Hardy clan and get stuff autographed for another fee. For $40 each, you can get a photo and autograph from Matt and Jeff, while $20 each gets you a photo op with Rebecca Hardy, Señor Benjamin, and Maxel. A $99 package gets you a photo with everyone. Tickets will be on sale soon at TicketFly.com

