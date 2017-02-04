Teddy Hart’s Crazy Kevin Nash Story

On a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, indie wrestler Teddy Hart mentioned an interesting story about Kliq member Kevin Nash and how he handled a blindsided attack from a crazed fan.

The story goes that the two were at a party in Calgary when a crazed fan attempted to kick Nash’s chair out from under him. Nash didn’t go down and caught his balance, and the two began fighting. Thinking quickly, Nash put his finger in the guy’s eye to subdue him, when the dude reached for Nash’s crotch. Nash then allegedly said “What do you thinks gonna pop first, your eye or my balls?”

Apparently the crazed fan in question was an Irish soccer player who was upset that Nash wouldn’t sign his 2nd autograph. He was also speaking very oddly leading them to believe he was in drugs. The police were called and when they arrived, the guy immediately charged at Nash when Teddy claims he “bottled him in the face”.

The cops took hold of the guy, and when they were about to charge him Nash told Teddy to bring the guy back. Nash made the guy shake his hand, threw away the paperwork and said “I don’t call the cops on people”.

source: THE SpOTLight





