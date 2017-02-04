RichSwann reportedly suffers injured foot

Reports are that Rich Swann injured his foot while doing the segment in the ring with Neville on Raw prior to Rollins’ injury inducing surprise attack from Samoa Joe.

Swann was pulled from a tag-team match on 205 Live this week but was shown backstage wearing a walking boot with a crutch under his arm. This isn’t good timing for Swann due to the fact that he is scheduled to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship during next week’s 205 Live.

source: THE SpOTLight

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)