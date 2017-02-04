Linda McMahon one step closer to head the small business administration

Linda McMahon is one step away from being the head of the Small Business Administration after The Senate Small Busines and Entrepreneurship Committee voted earlier this week to approve her nomination. McMahon passed the vote 18-1, with the only “no” vote coming from Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. Booker was the one who said that Triple H, in attendance for the hearing, was “letting himself slip” and offered to take him to the Senate gym afterward for some “triple help” in getting back in shape. “It goes without saying that a nearly unanimous committee vote to approve her nomination shows that members from both sides of the aisle have great confidence that she is the right leader for the SBA,” Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Small Business Committee, said in a release. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), the committee’s top Democrat, said she was “pleased to hear that Mrs. McMahon will serve as a passionate advocate for small businesses and that she believes the SBA should continue as a cabinet-level, standalone agency.” The nomination now heads to the full Senate for a final vote.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)