Ivan Koloff battling financial and health issues

This from Ivan’s Koloff’s GoFundMe campaign:

I am Ivan Koloffs daughter, Rachel Marley, and I have created this account for my dad. Our family needs your support.

We have just gotten news from his recent blood work that shows his liver numbers are at an extreme high, his liver function is failing fast and he is starting to have serious signs of liver failure.

My dad was diagnosed with liver disease about 10 years ago and while he has been living with it, he chose not to make this announcement public to his fans and friends.

Instead, he wanted to follow doctors orders and keep on going out and spreading God’s Word. But doctors are now saying that his liver function is getting worse day by day and it will continue to. There are no other medical options available for my dad for a cure; but he will need to continue to go through tests and monitoring and will be taking medications. This has placed a tremendous burden on my parents both emotional and financial. In previous years, my dad has enjoyed staying busy trying to help as many people as he could, but the time has come now where he is no longer able to go out and make any more appearances.

He has enjoyed making wrestling appearances, helping with various fundraisers (such as signing autographs to support Children’s Miracle Network), among other appearances over the years since he retired from wrestling in 1989, earning extra money to offset his disability check. He has enjoyed meeting his fans and friends and having my mom, Renae, travel with him to help him. Our family appreciates ANY financial help that you feel that you are able to give, no matter how small, during this most difficult time of need.

100% of donations will be given to my dad towards his accumulating medical bills and living expenses.

If you are unable to donate, please keep my dad and our family in your prayers. Thank You so very much and May God Bless You!

If you would like to send a note or card to help cheer my dad up, they are very welcome. Send them to:

Ivan Koloff

PO Box 2673

Winterville, NC 28590

