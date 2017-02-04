Hogan opening store in Orlando in time for Wrestlemania

– GrowthSpotter.com, a central Florida business website, is reporting that Hulk Hogan is teaming up with developer Wallack Holdings to reopen a closed storefront on International Drive as a shop and museum celebrating his career, with plans to debut before WrestleMania 33 rolls into Orlando. The store will be located at 7679 International Drive, northeast of the intersection with Sand Lake Road. It will sit on the former 7-Eleven store which has been closed since June 2014. The red and yellow painting job has already started on the building and when GrowthSpotter reached out to Hogan’s Beach Shop in Clearwater, the staff said that the new store in Orlando will open soon. It’s not known if this will be a permanent location for Hogan’s second store or if it’s just a temporary base to try and lure the 70,000+ wrestling fans who will come to Orlando for WrestleMania week.

