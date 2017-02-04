Former NFL Star, TNA Knockout among WWE Tryout attendees

WWE’s web site posted an article on the subject on the recent tryouts at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Notable tryouts included former Shimmer champion Nicole Matthews (pictured above), former TNA knockout and Ohio Valley Wrestling Women’s champion Lei’D Tapa and former New Giants linebacker Isiah Stanback. Stanback was a member of the New York Giants’ 2012 Super Bowl Championship team.

Terron Beckham, the cousin of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also received a WWE tried out.





