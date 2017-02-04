2/3/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Broomfield, Colorado

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Broomfield, Colorado:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The New Day defeated The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth and Sin Cara defeated Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, and Curtis Axel

3. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

4. Big Cass defeated Rusev

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

6. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Cedric Alexander

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

8. Non-title Street Fight

The Big Show defeated Kevin Owens

