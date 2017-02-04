2/3/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Broomfield, Colorado
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Broomfield, Colorado:
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The New Day defeated The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth and Sin Cara defeated Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, and Curtis Axel
3. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn
4. Big Cass defeated Rusev
5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
6. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Cedric Alexander
7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax
8. Non-title Street Fight
The Big Show defeated Kevin Owens