2/3/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Augustine, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in St. Augustine, Florida:

1. Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari

2. Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude

3. Daria Berenato defeated Kimber Lee

4. Aleister Black defeated Elias Samson

5. Kassius Ohno defeated Patrick Clark

6. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Authors of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery

7. Liv Morgan defeated Mandy Rose

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tye Dilliner, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford defeated SAnitY

